The federal government has approved the payment of all outstanding camp allowances and match bonuses accruing to the Falconets, Minister of Youths and Sports Solomon Dalung said on Thursday.

Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Mr Dalung’s Special Assistant on Media, in a statement said the minister disclosed this when he called the team’s camp in France ahead of Thursday’s quarter-final match against Spain.

She said Mr Dalung, during a telephone conversation with the captain of the national under-20 women’s team, Oluwakemi Famuditi, prayed for the team’s victory in the match.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Falconets face Spain in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

“I wish you and your team mates a successful quarter-final outing against Spain today at the Stade Guy-Piriou, Concarneau.

“President Muhammadu Buhari sends his greetings and says I should tell you that all your outstanding camp allowances and match bonuses have been approved for payment by the Federal Government.

“I urge you to remain focused on today’s match. Nigerians are praying for you and we hope that you will work hard to be in the final.”

Responding on behalf of the team, Famuditi promised that the girls would do all in their capacity to make Nigerians proud.

“We are grateful to our President and the good people of Nigeria for their support and goodwill.

“I also want to thank you the Minister for looking out for our welfare and motivating us. We will not let you down. We will make you proud.’’