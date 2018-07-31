An Abuja-based 5-aside football center under the auspices of Capital Futbol Nigeria, has said that plans are underway to hold Capital League season three football championship in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Aturu Olumide, a board member of the football center disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja.

According to him, CAPITAL FÜTBOL NG is an esteemed organization that manages football related activities aimed at promoting the growth and development of football at the grassroots level in Nigeria.

“We organize and manage Abuja’s premier non-professional 5-aside league, in which our first edition was held in July-September 2016.

“The second edition was held in July-September 2017 and Capital Cup held in December 2016 and 2017 respectively.

“We actually aim to promote and encourage football at the grassroots level for the promotion of sports in the country,” he said.

The board member disclosed that the competition which has been fixed to kick-off from August 11 to October 28 in Abuja urged interested teams to register on time.

Olumide said the 5-aside football competition tournament will have a league structure where participating teams will play against eachother till finals.

He added that, this year’s competition also aimed at creating awareness for the importance of sports and fitness for the development of sports in the country.

‘‘People should deliberately plan to be healthy through regular exercise for fitness, and it starts through dedication to sporting activities.

‘‘We have no age limit for the competition and will not be as beneficial if compared to making exercise a consistent part of life from young age,” he said.

Besides, Olumide, said other side attractions during the competition would include; aerobics, table tennis, sack races, penalty kick challenges and other fun fitness activities.

He said at the end of the competition, the winners will be awarded cash prices, trophies, medals and awards for best player and consolation prices for participating teams.