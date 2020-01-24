<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





FCT Football Association in partnership with Bayern Munich has concluded plans to develop Nigeria football and provide a platform for young talented Nigerian footballers to ply their trade in Germany.

Chairman, FCT FA, Alh. Adams Abba Mouktar, who facilitated the deal revealed that some Nigerian players have benefited from the developmental program and promised that many Nigerian youths will consolidate on the platform to take their career to the next level.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, he stated’ “It is such a historic moment in Nigeria and we have former Brazil international and Bayern Munich ambassador to inspire us and the kids. It is a great future for us and Nigeria.

Speaking further on the benefit of the program to Nigeria youth, Golden Eaglets player who was part of the Nigeria team at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup, Francis is also in Nigeria to serve as encouragement for other talented players yet to be discovered.

“This is the first that such a big team like Bayern Munich comes to impart on youth football. The Youth Cup has gone round some states in Nigeria and a lot of youth has benefited from it already. Francis who was picked from Nigeria and traveled to have an experience in Bayern Munich and was invited to the National U17 team and be part of the FIFA World cup in Brazil.





Adams revealed that a competition called Youth Cup will be organized where talents will be selected for a trip to Munich in Germany in May.

“There will be a Youth Cup finals to select the best football players in Nigeria to be part World Youth Cup in Munich coming up in May.”

“Last year, Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr was in Lagos for the selection of exceptional players but he couldn’t make it this time due to his engagement.”

“But he was also in Munich to be part of the program.”

On his part, former Brazil international and Bayern Munich ambassador, Giovane Elber, says he is in Nigeria to identify and select some talented young players and take them to Germany for the Bayern Munich Youth Cup.

“I am here to represent Bayern Munich, I have been one of Bayern Munich ambassadors for three years. I am here in Nigeria to represent the Youth Cup 2020.

This is my first time in Nigeria and I am happy to be here. Nigeria football is well known all over the world and we are here to select players for the World Youth Cup in Germany.