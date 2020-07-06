



The FBI had revealed that alleged cyber-crime fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi and his crew were responsible for a £2m scam of Italian Serie A team Lazio.

It will be recalled that in 2018, it was reported that the Italian Club, Lazio, was reportedly duped by online scammers and the club mistakenly paid the final installment of defender Stefan de Vrij’s transfer fee to the fraudsters instead of the Dutch club, Feyenoord.

An Italian newspaper, Il Tempo, had reported that the Serie A club was duped into sending £1.75 million to scammers who hoodwink the deal because they had knowledge of it.





Newsmen report that the United States Department of Justice revealed the fraudster and his gang almost tricked a premier league club but the deal did not sail through.

They also revealed that in 2019 alone, United States banks and companies lost $1.7b to Hushpuppi whose real name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas.

The Former Dubai based social media celebrity appeared for the first time in a Chicago court on Friday where he is facing a possible 20 years jail term.