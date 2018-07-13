Chelsea parted company with Antonio Conte on Friday a year after the Italian guided them to the Premier League title.

His rapid fall from grace is not unique as AFP Sport lists below the fate of previous managers this decade to win the title (season, club, manager, fate):

2009-10 — Chelsea – Carlo Ancelotti – sacked at end of 2011/12 season

2010-11 — Manchester United – Alex Ferguson (see below)

2011-12 — Manchester City – Roberto Mancini- sacked in May the following season

2012-13 — Manchester United – Alex Ferguson – retired

2013-14 — Manchester City – Manuel Pellegrini – survived two seasons.

2014-15 — Chelsea – Jose Mourinho – sacked in December 2015

2015-16 — Leicester City – Claudio Ranieri – sacked February 2017

2016-17 — Chelsea – Antonio Conte – sacked July 2018

2017-18 — Manchester City – Pep Guardiola – one year left on his contract