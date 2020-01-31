<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Interim coach of Enyimba FC Fatai Osho has stated that the People’s Elephant will thread with caution ahead of this Sunday’s make or break trip to Cote d’Ivoire where they face already eliminated Ivorian side San Pedro FC in the final group stage game of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Osho speaking ahead of the tie in a chat said Enyimba will not be tempted to underestimate the competitiveness of their host on the ground of been eliminated already and hence will bring in their A game into the clash which they must not lose to guarantee qualification to the quarter final stage of the competition.





“San Pedro as at now are out of the competition completely and they stand to lose absolutely nothing. And when you’re playing with no pressure, some teams tend to play better in that situation and that’s why we have to be a bit careful, we have to bring in our A game to get the needed result.

“We should not be of the illusion that the San Pedro team are out and hence will be an easy pick. It’s not going to be that way.”