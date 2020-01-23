<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba of Aba caretaker coach Fatai Osho says the team is working hard to be ready for their all important CAF Confederations Cup game with Hassania Agadir.

Enyimba started life under Osho with a 4-1 win over Paradou SC of Algeria in CAF Confederations Cup, but their form has hit the rock in the last few days after suffering back to back defeat in the league.





Enyimba lost tge first leg of meeting to the Morrocans, and must pick all the three points at stake in Aba come Sunday if they are to finish as one of the best placed team in Group D.

Speaking to the club’s media after training on Wednesday, Osho said the boys have shown great commitment and attitude the boys and he’s optimistic they will be ready for the game.

“They’ve not allowed anything to weigh them down. The attitude in training has been good, and if we continue for the next two days, we’ll be ready.” Osho said.