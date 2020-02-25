<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former assistant coach of the Nigeria u23 national team, Fatai Amoo has revealed that the 19/20 Nigeria professional football league season is more entertaining than previous seasons and the title race is not a one team race.

The former coach of Enyimba also stated that he’s backing his former employers to excel.

“Enyimba is one of the club’s that brought about positive changes in my life, I’ll continue to pray for them and wish them well.”

“The NPFL is not about 3 teams rather 6 teams, I can you tell you that Enyimba though they lost their matchday 21 fixture over the weekend, Enugu Rangers, Lobi Stars, Plateau United and Rivers United are in the race to win the league, because the points separating these sides are not much.





“But it will come down to consistency, the team that can take maximum points from the next 3 NPFL games will eventually be the leader while others will follow.” Amoo added.

However, The former shooting stars coach has hailed the organisation and performance of teams in the 19/20 NPFL season.

“For the first time, the NPFL is interesting though not perfect, from my assessment I know it might be difficult to achieve perfection but it can be near perfection and the league management have not been sleeping and have been taking actions like Heartland FC getting a transfer ban over infractions is part of the improvements we want to see.” Fatai Amoo concluded.