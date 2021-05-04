The final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month can take place with up to 9,500 fans, European football ruling body UEFA said on Monday.

UEFA said this followed agreement with Polish authorities.

The stadium can use up to 25 per cent of its capacity for the May 26 final.





But foreign fans will have to observe coronavirus rule for entry into Poland and restrictions when there.

Tickets went on sale on Monday and are available until Friday.

The semi-final second legs are this Thursday when Manchester United defend a 6-2 lead away to Roma and Arsenal attempt to overcome a 2-1 deficit at home to Villarreal.