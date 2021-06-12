Football followers across the globe have turned ‘prayer warriors’ for the Danish ace, Christian Eriksen who suddenly collapsed during the country’s duel against Finland in the Euro 2020 championship.

Although, the condition of the player “is now stabilised” and he is awake in the hospital. The former Spurs midfielder, 29, had received CPR as he was surrounded by his worried teammates after falling to the floor.

Football fans had been interceding for the player’s quick recovery, were relieved when they heard that his health has been stabilised.

Viewers watching the match on television had reacted with anger after the BBC didn’t cut away once Eriksen fell to the floor.

A BBC spokesman apologised for broadcasting the upsetting footage.

The spokesman said: “We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast.

“In-stadium coverage is controlled by Uefa as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible.”

Commentator Jonathan Pearce said: “The pictures you are seeing here in the Parken Stadium in Denmark are terrible.”

Both teams left the field with officials holding up sheets to hide Eriksen from view.





The stadium announcer told fans that the game had been suspended due to a medical emergency and to stay in their seats.

There has been an outpouring of messages from wellwishers for Eriksen following this evening’s distressing images.

Marcus Rashford tweeted a prayer and a Danish flag emoji.

A Spurs spokesman tweeted: “All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, tweeted “Please God” following the incident.

Piers Morgan tweeted: “Hope & pray he’s OK.”

Former Spurs striker Gary Lineker, who was in the BBC studio for the match, tweeted: “Thank heavens. Some hope. Thoughts are with him and his family.”