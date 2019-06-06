<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced the match tickets for Saturday’s international friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Both teams are using the match to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations on June 21 in Egypt.

The nation’s football governing body have pegged the price for those wishing to watch from the VVIP stand at N10,000, while the VIP ticket is N2,000,. The popular side will go for N1,000.

Meanwhile Nigeria’s opponents for the farewell match will arrive Nigeria today aboard a South Africa airline.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been sweating it out in Asaba since Monday with captain Mikel Obi leading the players.

Obi is returning to the team since last year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia where he featured in the Eagles last group match against Argentina which they lost 2-1.

After the friendly the team will depart for Egypt on Sunday aboard a chartered plane to Egypt to intensify preparations ahead of another friendly against Senegal prior to AFCON.