<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sadio Mane has been praised by fans after selfless act while on international duty with the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

A video which has gone viral shows the Liverpool star helping members of staff carrying water bottles off the Senegal team bus.

The prolific Liverpool forward is away with his country after a stunning start to the season in which he has scored 11 goals and 5 assists as the Reds chase the Premier League title.

The act showed that the player has not allowed his success get to his head.

Sadio Mane helps offload items from team bus. This guy is not fake. pic.twitter.com/EREXKUv0Ug — Saddick Adams 🇬🇭 (@SaddickAdams) November 14, 2019

‘I doubt I will ever like a human being more than Sadio Mané.’ and shows Mane gets off the team bus before stopping and picking up some of the water bottles laying on the ground,”a fan posted

These bottles would have been left for a member of staff to take them inside, but the mercurial forward did not mind going out of his way to lend a helping hand.

The video sparked a wave of appreciation for Mane, with one calling him ‘one of the most genuine people on the planet’ and another ‘a genuinely great person’.

This has only increased Mane’s reputation as one of football’s genuine good guys, having never seemed to buy into the superstar lifestyle despite his standing in the game.

In the past Mane has been known to donate large amounts of money to help schools in his hometown and this is just another act which shows the selflessness of the man.