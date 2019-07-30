<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel arrived in Istanbul airport as Turkish Super Lig outfit, Trabzonspor, fans get excited.

The 32-year-old midfielder signed a two-year deal to play at Medical Park Stadium late last month until 2021 with an option for a further year, ending speculation about his future after severing ties with Sky Bet Championship club, Middlesbrough.

Mikel announced his retirement from international football after featuring for Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in which Gernot Rohr men finished third for their eight-time.

Former Chelsea star will enjoy the company of two other Nigerians, Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme at the club.

Mikel had a glittering career with Blues winning two Premier League trophies, three FA Cup, one League Cup, as well as the Champions League and Europa League.

The Jos-born once have also had stints in Norway with Lyn Oslo and in China with Tianjin Teda was also was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 AFCON tournament in South Africa, under the tutelage of late Stephen Keshi.