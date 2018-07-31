Fanendo Adi has said Major League Soccer (MLS) side Portland Timbers, where he spent four and half years, have made him a better player and he has left the team with very good memories.

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker scored 53 goals in 125 MLS regular season appearances and played big role in the 2015 MLS Cup triumph with The Timbers.

But after an injury last August sidelined him for the season, his production under new Timbers manager Giovanni Savarese has been below his previous standards as he could only notch two goals and two assists in 13 MLS regular season appearances this year.

“There was no doubt that Portland Timbers fans and the club as a whole made me an exceptional player,” he credited.

“It was my dream to leave the club on high note, and I thank God for making it possible for me. I am proud of my career in the team, thanks to my team mates and everybody who always give me the courage to justify ability at every given opportunity, I am really glad it ended with praises.”

“The good time I spent in the club will go along way in my career, and I cannot forget my life as a Timbers player so soon.”

Speaking on the next move, Adi said: “I always want to justify my presence in any team, so I am here to make it bigger. I want to continue the exceptional time I left in Timbers.

“I only want to be supported and every other thing will be perfected on the pitch.”