Nigerian striker Fanendo Adi has debuted for his new club FC Cincinnati in a USL game which ended 1-1 at home with Nashville FC.

The Portland Timbers second best all-time highest goal scorer was a late substitute in the game and almost made it a goal-scoring debut, but his header missed by a whisker.

Adi was warmly welcomed by the fans and he was delighted by the gesture.

“What a beautiful atmosphere,thanks @fccincinnati for that huge welcome,not the best result but we will only get better, on to the next,” he tweeted

The big striker moved a division lower with FC Cincinnati expected to feature in the top-flight Major League Soccer (MLS) next year.