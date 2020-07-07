



The immediate family of late Ifeanyi George will receive the sum of twenty (20) Million Naira from the Club as his life insurance.

Ifeanyi George was involved in a fatal accident on his way to Lagos from Enugu and sadly passed away a moment later.

The Management of Rangers International has now revealed the immediate family of her late striker, will receive the money as part of their insurance scheme for the player.





In a statement, the General Manager of the Club, Prince Davidson Owumi, appreciated the love expressed by the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who graciously approved and paid for a comprehensive life Insurance premium for all Rangers players and official.

The Cheque presentation of the Insurance cover for our late striker, Ifeanyi George, will come up July 21, in Enugu.