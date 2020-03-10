<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The family of the late Nasarawa United Football Club player, Chineme Martins, has given their consent that an autopsy be conducted on the late player to unravel the cause of his death.

The late Martins’ family reached the decision with the management of the club on Monday at a meeting held in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Media Officer of the club, Eche Amos,

Amos said, “A meeting involving members of the late Martins’ immediate family led by his elder brother, Michael Chineme, the Management of Nasarawa United FC headed by Isaac Danladi, the Coaching Crew as well as Captains of our Club was held.





“Based on the agreement between Late Martins’ family and Nasarawa United FC, an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the remote cause of his death.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of late Chineme Martins, his team-mates, coaches, loved ones, fans, the football family in Nasarawa State and Nigeria as a whole, and those who are emotionally and psychologically affected by this ugly incident.”

The late Martins had slumped on the pitch of the Lafia Township Stadium on Sunday during a 2019/2020 Nigerian Professional Football League fixture between Nasarawa United and Katsina United.

Efforts made to resuscitate him failed and he was rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia where he later died.