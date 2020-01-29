<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Uchenna Kanu has secured a move to Spanish women’s top-flight club, Sevilla, from American college side Southeastern Fire for the remainder of the season.

The forward signed for the Spanish outfit in the current transfer window and was presented to the fans of the Club on Tuesday.





Kanu who is known for her pace and skill was part of the Superteam that won the 2018 African women’s cup of nations for Nigeria and was also in the squad that reached the round of 16 of FIFA women’s world cup in France last year.

The forward becomes the latest Nigerian to move to Spain after Asisat Oshoala, Rita Chikwelu, Osinachi Ohale, and others made completed their move to Spain.

Sevilla Femenino was Founded in 2008 and they play their home games at the 8,000 capacity Estadio Jesús Navas stadium.