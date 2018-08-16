Super Falcons forward, Desire Oparanozie, is rooting for the Falconets to put up a fine performance against Spain in today’s quarter-final clash at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and advace to the semi-finals.

The Falconets will face La Rojita at the Stade Guy-Piriou, Concarneau this afternoon, from 3pm, Nigerian time.

Chris Danjuma’s charges needed a late own goal by China right-back Jiaxing Dou to book their place in the knockout stages after holding the Asians to a 1-1 draw in their Group D encounter on Monday.

The West Africans can take encouragement from the fact that they have beaten Spain once before at the U-20 Women’s World Cup – in the group stage of the 2016 edition.

Spain on the other hand top Group C and are looking to make it to the semi-finals of the competition for the first time.

“It’s game day! Common falconets, let’s bring back this moment. Good luck ladies🙏💪🇳🇬 #FIFAU20WWCup #France2018 #QuarterFinalStage #NigVsSpain 📽credit linekovie @ Bretagne, France,” Oparanozie tweeted on official Twitter handle.