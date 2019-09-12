<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale has joined Spanish Liga Iberdrola club CD Tacon on a permanent deal from Swedish outfit Vaxjo.

The deal was announced on Tuesday after the player completed her medical in Madrid.

The 27-year-old is now expected to the help the Club with her wealth of experience in the cause of the season following their 9-1 humiliation at the hands of Barcelona on Saturday.

Having completed her move to Tacon, the experienced left-back has expressed gratitude to her former Swedish club Vaxjo and is eager to impress in Spain.

“I want to say a very big thank you to @vaxjo_dff for the opportunity to be part of this great club, thanks to the coaches, the players, and all the officials for the great time and memories. I love you all and good luck for the rest of the season ” Ohale posted on social media.

Tacon, is a newly promoted to the Spanish Feminine top flight, but have been taken over by Real Madrid but will officially take effect next year.

The Super Falcons star who featured in all Nigeria’s four matches at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in France is expected to make her debut for Tacon when they travel to face Efih’s Sporting de Huelva on September 14.