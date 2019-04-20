<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cecilia Nku scored her first goal for Ferencvaros in their 6-0 victory over Szent Mihaly in Friday’s Hungarian top-flight game.

The 26-year-old, who joined Balazs Dornyei’s ladies from Nigerian side Rivers Angels in March, gave a good account of herself on her first appearance for her new side.

The Super Falcons midfielder scored the fourth goal of the match, as Marija Aleksic’s pair of goal as well as strikes from Petra Kocsan, Eszter Csigi and Taylor sealed the big win for the hosts.

The victory in Budapest saw runaway leaders Ferencvaros go 16 points clear of closest challengers MTK Hungária with four matches left to play this term.

Nku will hope to consolidate on her impressive start when her side travel to face title holders MTK in their next league fixture on April 25 in Monor.