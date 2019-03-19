



Super Falcons’ attacker Ini-Abasi Umotong has bagged a First Class Degree in Economics from the University of Southampton, England.

The Akwa Ibom-born striker, who graduated in flying colours has been combining education with sports had once won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and highest goal scorer awards while playing for Wimbledon FC also in England.

Umotong first represented her country of origin, Nigeria in the 2015 FIFA Women World Cup final in Canada.

She is primed to be included in the provisional list of Nigeria’s Super Falcons team to the forthcoming Women’s World Cup final billed for France this summer.