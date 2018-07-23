Nigeria U20 women’s team, the Falconets, have trounced FC Bergheim 3-0 in a World Cup warm-up to start their training tour of Austria on a winning note.

Goals from Adebisi Saheed and Monday Gift in each half and then an own goal completed a comfortable win for the Nigerian girls.

The team will continue their preparation for the World Cup in Austria with another test game at their training base in Tirol.

The Nigeria U20s are drawn against champions Germany, China and Haiti at the tournament, which kicks off in France early next month.

The Falconets have played in the World Cup final twice, in 2012 and 2014.