Nigeria’s Minister for Sports, Solomon Dalung, has pledged to give the Falconets a bonus of $10,000 if they beat China in their Monday’s final Group D game of the ongoing 2018 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Nigeria face China in a crucial final group game and must avoid defeat if they are to reach the quarter-finals for the seventh time in nine editions.

The Falconets game against the Chinese U20 women’s team is billed for the Stade de Clos Gastel.

The Nigerian women’s team currently second in Group D with three points from two games has wa superior goal difference over China their opponent on Monday.

“I believe that the Falconets have been well motivated for Monday’s game against China and I’ve been assured by the players that they will play out their hearts to get a quarter final ticket,” Dalung said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media.

“The U-20 Women’s team have been in the final in 2010 and 2014 and I know that you all will work hard to repeat that success in 2018.

“Like I earlier promised, all your entitlements will be offset soon but you will get a personal token of $10,000 from me if you beat China on Monday.

“As a country, we have identified our areas of strength and comparative advantage of which women’s football is one of them and we will need to invest more in it.

“On behalf of the His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and the good people of Nigeria, I wish you a successful outing against China on Monday.”