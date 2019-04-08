<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons defender Faith Ikidi has stated that the Nigeria women national team intends to consolidate on their goalscoring prowess following Friday’s 6-1 thrashing of top Icelandic side UMF Selfoss.

Ikidi speaking in a chat said everything the Super Falcons have been training for bothers more on the ability to score goals which is what is needed to win games. And ahead of today’s high profile friendly against Canada, Ikidi said the Super Falcons intends to continue their goalscoring prowess against the Canadian ladies.

‘Everyone is happy we scored a lot of goals and I believe Nigerians will be looking forward to the game today against Canada. Yes we scored 6 goals with 10 chances created which is good because that is what we want to do. And if we can do that against one of the best team in Iceland, then we can do it against Canada as well.”

Nigeria’s Super Falcons recorded the highest victory of their training tour in the 6-1 win last Friday and would hope to end their tour of Spain on a high ahead of today’s clash with Canada.