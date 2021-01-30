



Manchester United’s 19-year-old winger Facu Pellistri is on his way to Spain, according to The Athletic.

With game time a concern for the Uruguayan following his October deadline day move from Penarol, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has agreed to loan his young star out for the rest of the season.

Spain was always the destination of choice due to language considerations and following some interest from Almeria in the second division, attention has turned to La Liga side Alaves.

‘United are wary of sending Pellistri to a Championship side as staff think the general physicality of that division might not be the ideal environment for a 19-year-old who moved to England from Uruguay less than four months ago,’ The Athletic claims.





‘La Liga represented a viable option, given Pellistri’s mother tongue is Spanish, which has led to his move to Alaves.

‘While there is a feeling he has outgrown the under-23 team already, scoring twice in six games in Premier League 2, he is not yet ready for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.’

The Athletic notes that another factor in the decision is the difficulty in organising the player’s trips to Under-23’s away games. As he trains with the first team, he must stay in their bubble which means travelling separately.

Alaves are currently struggling in La Liga, lying in 18th place just two points ahead of bottom side Huesca.