Former Middlesbrough, Juventus and Italy striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has resigned as Arsenal Kiev manager after three months in charge.

Ravanelli oversaw one win, a draw and seven defeats in his nine games, and the side are bottom of the Ukrainian Premier League.

The 49-year-old has complained about “difficult conditions” and players not being paid.

His final match was a 3-1 home defeat by Olympic Donetsk on Saturday.

Ravanelli, who played in the Premier League with Middlesbrough and Derby County, signed a one-year contract with the newly promoted side in June, but said at the time his “wife wasn’t very happy with this”.

He was a youth coach at Juventus for two years, but Ravanelli’s only previous managerial experience was in 2013 when he spent 12 games in charge of French Ligue 1 side Ajaccio.