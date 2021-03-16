



Fabio Capello has defended Cristiano Ronaldo over his record at Juventus.

The Portuguese ace netted a hat-trick in the Old Lady’s 3-1 win over Cagliari and silenced critics after his third goal.

“Ronaldo was important for Serie A. Everyone spoke about Italian football when he joined Juventus,” Capello told Sky Italia.

“We had become the third or fourth most important league globally, and all other Serie A clubs have benefitted from Ronaldo’s signing.

“Let’s thank Juventus because Italian football has gone all over the world thanks to Ronaldo.

“That being said, it is the team that wins the Champions League. Massimiliano Allegri had a different midfield when he reached the final twice. Juventus’ problem lies in midfield.

“Why did Ronaldo play badly against Porto? Probably he felt a bit of pressure coming from playing against a Portuguese club. Then he played against his former teammate Pepe, who knows him well. But the problem is that he didn’t get service.”