Former Juventus and Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has blasted Cristiano Ronaldo, after the attacker’s poor performance against AC Milan.

The Portuguese star is yet to show what he is capable of in the current season, which led to Capello criticism.

Ronaldo was substituted against AC Milan by Maurizio Sarri, with it being the second time he has been brought off in just a few days, having done so against Lokomotiv Moscow in midweek Champions League.

“[Cristiano] is a great champion, nobody argues with that, but he hasn’t dribbled past anyone in the last three years,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia.

“At the moment he isn’t at his best and it is normal to replace him.”

Sarri doesn’t need to be brave or show his personality to make that change.

“It’s not nice that he didn’t sit on the bench [after being taken off] and argued with Sarri.

“One has to be a champion even when he is replaced, not only when things are going well.

“He must respect his teammates.”

Sarri also discussed Cristiano’s reaction after the substitution and indicated that he is happy with his player’s motivation.

“It is natural for a player to get angry when he is replaced if he works so hard,” he explained. “That also pleases a coach.”