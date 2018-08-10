New Liverpool signing Fabinho has told ESPN Brasil in an interview that he is working hard in training every day and is learning about conditioning like he never has before.

Fabinho, 24, joined the club this summer for €50 million from Monaco and the versatile defender has immediately been impressed at how manager Jurgen Klopp works behind the scenes.

“He is a coach who demands a lot of players. Every day, not only in games,” Fabinho told ESPN Brasil. “He and his technical staff and the physical trainer are always with me. They tell me things that I need to improve and that no one has ever told me before. Off-field and strengthening tips — I’ve been working with them on top of that — and that’s a thing that no one has ever told me.

“They are helping me to improve on every detail and raise my performance on the field. This has been positive for me. And I hope I can continue to develop as a player.”

Fabinho began his career in Brazil before making his name at Monaco after moving there in 2015. He won Ligue 1 in 2016-17 and sees similarities between his old club and his new one.

“Monaco had a transition very similar to Liverpool’s,” he added. “I think these two teams can be compared in this way; both of them have very fast transition, with very fast players up front. I have adapted well in Liverpool. I’ve been doing well in the games we’ve played and I hope to be as important here as I was at Monaco.

“As a new player here, am looking forward to know this league. Making my debut will be a positive thing for us as well. The Premier League has a lot of intensity, a lot of physicality. I could see that in some friendlies we played against English teams. But I hope to adapt as soon as possible.”

One of the things that will help him adapt to a new country is Liverpool’s history of Brazilian players.

“It is very good to know that the club has affection for Brazilians, and that the Brazilians who have defended the club have been successful,” he said. “Lucas Leiva was here for 10 years; Philippe Coutinho also spent a lot of time here; Roberto Firmino has been performing very well since he arrived and is adored by the fans. That’s really good. I also hope to perform well, give my best and be treated with affection by the fans as well.”

Fabinho joked earlier this month that he would try and persuade former Monaco teammate Kylian Mbappe, arguably the world’s best young player, to join Liverpool. But he cleared up that he never would never actually speak to the 19-year-old about a transfer.

“A reporter asked me about Mbappe,” he said. “I said he [Mbappe] congratulated me for coming to Liverpool. We talked for a while and the reporter asked me, in a casual tone, if I was going to try to bring him to Liverpool. I answered that he [Mbappe] was going to stay at PSG this year, but that maybe he would come next year if I talk to him. But that was a joke. I never talked about this with Mbappe.”