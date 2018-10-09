



Fabinho says he is adapting well to English football and is learning to improve under Jurgen Klopp following his move to Liverpool.

The Brazilian joined the Reds from Monaco for £43.7m in May, but has featured in just three of the club’s 11 matches this season.

Furthermore, he is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League – but Fabinho insists he is getting to grips with life in England.

He said: “My process to adapt to English football has been very good. Since pre-season I believe I’ve understood the way Jurgen Klopp plays and the way the team plays.

“My relationship with my team-mates has also been very good, especially with the Brazilians. Roberto Firmino has been helping me, as well as Alisson.

“I’ve been playing a little bit more and that’s important, because it’s important to adapt on the pitch by playing matches.

“It’s a new experience for me, because Klopp has a different way of working from the way I’m used to. But this is something I will learn.

“I’ve already learned a few things from him, but this is just the start. He’s a coach who demands a lot from his players, not only in matches, but on a daily basis in training.”