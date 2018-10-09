Fabinho has said he is now ready to make his first Premier League appearance since joining Liverpool.

Fabinho says he is adapting well to English football and is learning to improve under Jurgen Klopp following his move to Liverpool.

The Brazilian joined the Reds from Monaco for £43.7m in May, but has featured in just three of the club’s 11 matches this season.

Furthermore, he is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League – but Fabinho insists he is getting to grips with life in England.

He said: “My process to adapt to English football has been very good. Since pre-season I believe I’ve understood the way Jurgen Klopp plays and the way the team plays.

“My relationship with my team-mates has also been very good, especially with the Brazilians. Roberto Firmino has been helping me, as well as Alisson.

“I’ve been playing a little bit more and that’s important, because it’s important to adapt on the pitch by playing matches.

“It’s a new experience for me, because Klopp has a different way of working from the way I’m used to. But this is something I will learn.

“I’ve already learned a few things from him, but this is just the start. He’s a coach who demands a lot from his players, not only in matches, but on a daily basis in training.”

