Ezekiel Bassey, Chima Akas and Paul Onobi will also share in the Super Eagles largesse of $2.8 million for qualifying for the World Cup in Russia.

Bassey, Chima Akas and Onobi were playing in the NPFL by the time of the World Cup eliminator against Swaziland in October 2015.

Onobi, for one, famously started for the Eagles head of skipper Mikel Obi in the return leg match against Swaziland, which the Eagles won 2-0 in Port Harcourt.

Bassey made his Eagles debut in that game before he flopped on loan at Barcelona B of Spain.

It is believed that as many as 37 players shared in the qualification bonus and they were all paid in US dollars.