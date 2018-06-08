The Carabao Cup is to scrap extra time for the 2018-19 season, while all games at Premier League grounds will use VAR.

EFL Cup matches will now go straight to penalty kicks if the scores are level after 90 minutes to reduce “additional fatigue issues” following a vote by English Football League clubs.

In addition to using VAR technology at top-flight stadia, the ABBA penalty format is to be scrapped.

Seeding will also be removed for the first two rounds of the competition.