Everton striker Wayne Rooney is expected to complete a two-and-a-half-year deal with Major League Soccer club DC United later on Thursday.

There will be no transfer fee but it is understood DC United have agreed a compensation package with the Toffees.

The 32-year-old’s deal is worth £10m, meaning he will become the highest paid player in DC United’s history.

Rooney is expected to make his debut when the club open their new 20,000-capacity Audi Field Stadium on 14 July.

Manchester United and England’s record goalscorer agreed a deal in principle last month but was undecided about leaving Everton halfway through his two-year contract.

Rooney cannot sign for DC United until the US mid-season transfer window opens on 10 July.

He will leave the Premier League as its second highest goalscorer with 208 goals, bettered only by Alan Shearer (260).

Rooney has won five league titles, three League Cups, an FA Cup and the Champions League in 2008.