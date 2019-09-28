<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Everton forward Theo Walcott has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury in their 3-1 defeat by Manchester City.

Walcott was taken off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment after blocking Raheem Sterling’s cross with his face.

An Everton statement read: “The club’s medical team will now follow concussion protocols as his recovery continues.”

Manager Marco Silva told BBC Sport: “He was knocked out. He went to hospital and had a scan.”

The Portuguese added in his post-match interview: “Now he’s in the dressing room taking a shower, and he’ll go home to rest.”

Current Fifa guidelines suggest a minimum rest period of six days after a concussion – but the final decision rests with team doctors.