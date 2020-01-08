<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton’s Nigerian star Alex Iwobi has revealed his ultimate teammate when he was challenged to build a perfect player in a Q&A with Premier League uncut.

The 23-year-old Super Eagles forward are currently out injured when he picking up a hamstring injury in his side’s draw against Arsenal at the Goodison Park last month.

Iwobi surprising choices in his perfect player as he chooses Adama Traore, dribbling skills of Santi Carzola and his uncle, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

He picked Cesc Fabregas’ passing skill, the defensive solidity of former Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany, the shooting range of Alexandre Lacazette and the physicality of Wes Morgan.

Who is @alexiwobi's ULTIMATE teammate? — Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2019

Everton welcome Brighton in the Premier League encounter at Goodson Park on Saturday afternoon.