Juventus are reportedly lining up a shock move for Everton hitman Moise Kean – to replace club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s future at the Allianz Stadium was thrown into doubt after it became mathematically impossible for Juve to win the Scudetto.

The Portuguese could opt to end his time in Turin if the Old Lady – who are currently fifth in the Serie A table – miss out on Champions League football.

And according to reports, the Juve top brass are preparing for life without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner by lining up a bid for Kean.

That’s according to Tuttosport, who claim the Serie A big boys will look to sign two new strikers if Ronaldo – who has a year left on his current contract – leaves for pastures new.

Juventus sold Italy international Kean to Everton two years ago for an initial fee of £25million.





The 21-year-old, however, is currently on a season-long loan with French champions Paris Saint-Germain – where he’s scored 16 goals in 39 appearances.

In addition to casting doubt over Ronaldo’s future, Juve’s poor season has heaped huge pressure on manager Andrea Pirlo.

But club vice-chairman Pavel Nedved insists neither man will leave Turin this summer.

In an interview with Italian outlet Striscia la Notizia, he said: “Pirlo and Ronaldo will stay at Juventus.

“There are some difficulties, but we’ll fight until the end.”

The under-pressure Pirlo has vowed to fight until the very end, saying: “I have undertaken this job with a lot of enthusiasm, there are difficulties but my work goes on and I am available.

“I think I can do better and be able to get out of it, together with the team.