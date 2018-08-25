Everton defender Michael Keane was taken to hospital after clashing heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old England centre-back was taken off on a stretcher in injury time after a delay of about six minutes.

Having earlier scored to put the Toffees 2-0 up at the Vitality Stadium, Keane was replaced in the 95th minute by debutant loanee Kurt Zouma.

“I hope it’s nothing serious,” said Everton boss Marco Silva.

“He went to the hospital. I wait for updates. It is not a good thing for us.”