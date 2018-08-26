Michael Keane was given oxygen after a sickening clash of heads with a team-mate

Everton defender Michael Keane suffered a hairline fracture of his skull during Saturday’s draw at Bournemouth.

The England centre-back, 25 was taken off on a stretcher in injury time after clashing heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye.

Keane had earlier scored to put the Toffees 2-0 up at the Vitality Stadium.

“Michael Keane has sustained a small hairline fracture of the skull but suffered no other complications,” said an Everton statement.

