Everton manager Marco Silva revealed he is open to playing Richarlison upfront for Everton, but says he is “happy” with the Brazilian’s performances out wide.

With one win and eight goals from their opening six Premier League games, Everton sit 12th in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit of Fulham.

Despite impressing in attack for Brazil, Silva has deployed the 21-year-old on the left wing, but has not ruled out playing around with his team’s formation this weekend.

“We have three strikers in our squad and we have Richarlison as well, who could be one of the strikers,” Silva said.

“We have Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], Oumar [Niasse] and Cenk [Tosun] – and Richarlison can play there as well.

“It is something he already did with me. It is possible – everything is possible.

“What I know, is he performs really well where he is playing now, on the sides on left or right – he can perform well on the sides.”

Richarlison scored two goals in his starting debut for Brazil in their 5-0 rout of El Salvador a fortnight ago – and Silva believes his impressive displays for country have left Toffees fans wanting more of the same from the forward at club level.

“Of course he had a fantastic debut in the national team as a striker and maybe because of that everybody is talking about this situation,” Silva said.

“Last games we created a very, very good number of chances but didn’t score, and everybody is talking about this situation.

“I think all of us are happy with the performances from Richarlison on the left side as well.

“It is one more solution for me, and I will take the decision tomorrow.”