Everton boss Marco Silva insists Alex Iwobi and his teammates are working hard to turn the poor form of the Club around and dismissed any suggestions of mutiny against him by the players.

Silva said the commitment and passion of his players cannot be called into question after their uninspiring performance in Sunday’s dramatic defeat to Leicester at Kingpower stadium.

Everton almost ran away with a point for but were left heartbroken as Kelechi Iheanacho secured a 2-1 victory for the Foxes deep into stoppage time.

After the defeat the Portuguese is insists the players behind him and won’t question their empathy.

“It’s a harsh result for my players,” Silva told reporters.

“But nobody can say anything about their commitment, about their attitude or about their ambition for this game – it was clear.

“We showed that because we knew we had to show a reaction after the performance against Norwich.

“It’s just the people who are not with us daily who are not seeing how we are together in this fight. The players are proving this. No one can say anything about their commitment. We will go to Anfield with the commitment we had this afternoon. He said.

Everton will face league leaders Liverpool on Wednesday and a defeat against the Jugen Klopp’s men might be too difficult for the Toffees’ hierarchy to swallow.