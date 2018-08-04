Everton winger Kevin Mirallas is to join Fiorentina on a season-long loan, subject to a medical.

The move has been announced a day after Everton released their squad numbers and gave the 30-year-old the number eight shirt.

Mirallas spent the second half of last season on loan at Olympiakos after moving to the Greek club in January.

However, he failed to make Belgium’s squad for the 2018 World Cup and he is now set to leave for the Italian club.

Mirallas joined the Toffees from Olympiakos in 2012 for £6m and has played 186 games for the Merseyside club, scoring 39 goals.