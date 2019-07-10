Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye scores winner to send Senegal to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after 1-0 win over Benin on Thursday evening.
Gueye started and finished a move which saw Liverpool’s Sadio Mane tee up his team-mate to score in Cairo.
The Video Assistant Referee system has been introduced from the quarter-final stage and Mane had two goals disallowed for offside after VAR checks.
Benin’s Olivier Verdon was sent off near the end for a foul on Gueye.
