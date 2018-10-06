



Gylfi Sigurdsson struck a glorious 77th-minute winner to earn Everton a 2-1 win at 10-man Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sigurdsson skilfully turned James Maddison before curling a long-distance effort past Kasper Schmeichel for his 50th Premier League goal to end Leicester’s fading resistance after they lost captain Wes Morgan to two yellow cards.

Everton took the lead after seven minutes as Bernard produced dazzling skill on the counter-attack to set up Richarlison.

Ricardo Pereira, on his 25th birthday, scored his first goal for Leicester in the 40th minute, but Morgan’s 63rd-minute dismissal — both yellows were for fouls on Richarlison — ended their ambitions.