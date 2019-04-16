<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has been suspended for three games after accepting a charge of violent conduct.

Portugal international Gomes appeared to stamp on Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in stoppage time as Everton lost 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

The incident was missed by referee Lee Probert during Saturday’s game.

Gomes, who is on loan at Everton from Barcelona, will miss games against Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Burnley.

The 25-year-old will be eligible to return for the Toffees’ visit to Tottenham on the final day of the Premier League season.