A yet to be identified Everton player has contracted the coronavirus, becoming the second player, after Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, to contract the deadly bug in the English Premier League.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta became the first manager to contract the virus.

Arsenal players and Arteta became exposed to the virus after meeting Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos on 27 February at the Emirates.

After Marinakis later tested positive for the bug, the entire Arsenal team was asked to go into self-isolation.

Everton on Friday announced that the entire first team squad will be going into self-isolation.

The full statement:

Everton Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice.

The step has been taken after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The Club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff.





The health, welfare and safety of all Everton players, staff and stakeholders is the Club’s absolute priority. Therefore, the Club has taken the decision to close down all Everton workplaces including USM Finch Farm, Goodison Park and its headquarters at the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool City Centre. The Club’s retail store at Goodison Park will also close but its Liverpool ONE store is unaffected and will remain open.

Everton will continue to adhere to UK Government and Public Health guidelines with regards to the closure of its facilities and wellbeing of staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning.

Further updates will be provided in due course, including guidance relating to forthcoming fixtures.”

The Premier League itself is meeting today to decide on the next steps with the coronavirus hitting the league.

The competition is expected to be suspended.