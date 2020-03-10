<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Reports have emerged that suggest Everton are keeping a close eye on Girondins de Bordeaux promising Nigerian striker Josh Maja.

According to Le Parisien, Everton and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the former Sunderland youth product as recently as the January transfer window.

Maja left former Premier League club Sunderland in the 2019 January window in a deal worth in the region of £3.5 million, becoming a regular feature for Les Girondins.

The 21-year-old has made 20 appearances in Ligue 1 for Bordeaux, with 15 substitute appearances and playing a full 90 minutes just four times.





Despite seeing the majority of his playing time coming off the bench, Maja has scored six league goals and has added a couple more in cup competitions during his first full season in the French top tier.

Across the Ligue 1 season, Maja has an expected goals per 90 rate of 0.47, quite impressive considering he has played just 722 total minutes in league competitions, earning less than ten minutes of playing time in seven appearances.

The English-born striker also made his international debut for the Nigerian national team back in September, in a 2-2 friendly against Ukraine, showing signs of a truly promising future ahead of him.