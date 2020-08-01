



Everton have submitted a bid for the Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon.

As per Sky Sports, Everton’s offer is thought to be in the region of £18m. Reguilon had an outstanding season in La Liga this year and he was voted as the league’s best left-back.

He could be the ideal replacement for Leighton Baines. Although Ancelotti has Digne at his disposal, he needs to add more quality and depth to the position.

Reguilon and Digne could push each other for the starting berth and it would result in better performances from both players.





Reguilon was on loan at Sevilla this past season and he managed to establish himself as a key player for them. He helped them qualify for the Champions League as well.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince him to join them this summer. Reguilon is unlikely to play ahead of Marcelo at Real Madrid and he might need to go out on loan again to play regularly. Los Blancos have the highly talented Ferland Mendy at their disposal as well.

A permanent move to Everton could allow him to sort out his long term future and concentrate on his football.

As for Real Madrid, they will get to recoup some money through his sale and invest in other areas of their squad as well.