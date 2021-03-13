



Everton were beaten 1-2 at home to Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton are still five points adrift of the top four as they failed to win for the sixth time in seven home league games this year.

Burnley’s bright start was rewarded with a vital three points in their battle to beat the drop. Chris Wood opened the scoring before Dwight McNeil’s sensational strike doubled the visitors’ lead.





Johann Berg Gudmundsson also hit the post for Sean Dyche’s men before Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled a goal back for Everton.

The hosts lost goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to injury before half-time and a nervy moment from his replacement Joao Virginia nearly gifted Matej Vydra a third early in the second-half.

But Burnley comfortably held out to open up a seven-point gap above the relegation zone.