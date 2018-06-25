Wayne Rooney and DC United remain in talks over a deal for the Everton striker but the move is getting closer, say Sky Sports.

Discussions with the MLS club have been ongoing since May with Everton’s new head coach Marco Silva insisting the 32-year-old forward still had a future at Goodison Park.

Sky Sports reported on June 1 that Rooney was in advanced talks with the Washington side and he was set to end his 16-year stint in the Premier League and sign a two-year, £3.8m-a-year deal.

Silva has been keen to talk to Rooney before any move was confirmed, although he admitted the final decision would be the former England captain’s.

Despite the seemingly protracted negotiations, it is now understood the deal is moving closer to completion although no contract has yet to be signed.

Sky Sports also reports an agreement will allow for Rooney to return to Goodison Park at a later date to take up a coaching role.

Rooney cannot sign for DC United until the US mid-season transfer window opens on 10 July.